Spotify appoints Christian Luiga as chief financial officer

Spotify has appointed Christian Luiga as its new chief financial officer.

Paul Vogel left last month following an eight-year spell at the streaming giant, including four years as CFO. The announcement of his departure in December came shortly after the company unveiled plans to cut 17% of its workforce.

Luiga has joined Spotify from European defence and security company Saab AB, where he served as deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Saab AB, Luiga also held several key leadership roles including CFO and acting CEO and president at European telecommunications company Telia.

He will be based in Sweden and have responsibility for the following functions: financial planning and analysis, audit and risk, investor relations, accounting, corporate development, tax and treasury.

The company currently plans for Luiga to join in Q3 of 2024. Ben Kung, Spotify vice president of financial planning and analysis, will serve as interim CFO.

Spotify increased its number of subscribers to 236 million in Q4.