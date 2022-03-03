Spotify closes Russia office 'indefinitely', Live Nation ceases to promote shows

Global music companies are reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by halting or scaling back operations.

Spotify has closed its Russia offices although its platform remains operational. It launched there in 2020.

The streaming giant has restricted the discoverability of state-affiliated content on the streaming audio service. In addition, Spotify has removed all content from Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” a Spotify spokesperson told Variety. “Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.”

Spotify is matching employee donations with double the amount to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Live Nation has pledged not to do business with Russia. The live music giant has had a Russian office for around a decade.

Following the invasion, it has vowed not to promote shows in Russia and is cutting ties with suppliers based in the country.

“Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the company told IQ. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Oak View Group (OVG) had earlier announced it was boycotting Russia.