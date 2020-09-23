Spotify combines music and news podcasts in personalised playlist

Spotify is launching its first playlist featuring news podcasts and personalised music all in one place.

Spotify’s Your Daily Drive provide curated playlists to listen to throughout the day that combine updates from reputable news sources.

Short-form news podcasts are from news sources including The Times, FT, TalkSport, The Economist, Evening Standard, The Smart 7, and more.

Spotify research also looked at how people have been adapting their listening habits to suit their new routines in during the pandemic. Among those who have changed their daily commute this year, 76% have sought out new ways to incorporate more music and podcasts into their day as a result, such as listening more often at home and during daily activities like cooking, studying and exercising.

Tom Connaughton, MD, UK at Spotify, said: “At Spotify we believe in providing access to personalised content that our users love. That’s why we are proud to introduce a new offering in the UK and Ireland that will revolutionise people’s daily listening experience: this new playlist gives listeners the current affairs updates we know they’d like more of alongside the music they want, blended seamlessly into their day.”

Your Daily Drive originally launched in the US in 2019.