Spotify DJ Mixes launches in eight markets

Spotify has launched its DJ Mixes feature.

DJs in eight markets are now able to share their own mixed music content, in addition to compilations directly on Spotify through its new DJ Mixes, which the streaming giant is beginning to test out.

It follows Apple Music’s launch earlier this month of monetised mixes for artists and DJs.

DJ Mixes opens up a new format for artists to get their music mixes to their fans and further expand their global audience. It is available for all users in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

DJ Mixes provides one integrated place where dance acts on Spotify can create and connect with their audiences. As part of today’s launch, DJs AmyElle, Adam Beyer, Shingo Nakamara, MOTi and Noisia have each released their own individual mixes on the platform.

In addition to the playlists, there are various existing albums and DJ mixes in the Spotify Dance/Electronic microhub.