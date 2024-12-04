Spotify embraces AI features for 2024 Wrapped... as UK talent struggles on year-end rankings

Spotify users around the world – some 640 million at the last count – are currently digesting their Spotify Wrapped results.

Worryingly, Spotify’s Wrapped lists show that no domestic acts made the most streamed artists Top 10 for Spotify’s UK users. British talent is also missing from the top songs and albums for UK Spotify users.

It follows a drought for UK No.1 singles during 2024 with only Charli XCX (with Billie Eilish) and the collaboration between Chase & Status and Stormzy reaching the summit.

Unsurprisingly, then, UK artists are absent from the global list of most streamed artists. UK-signed, Irish artist Hozier (Island Records) does make the UK and global most streamed songs Top 10 with Too Sweet.

In last year’s Wrapped, Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran made the Top 5 of the most streamed artist rankings for Spotify’s British users.

If the UK talent result is depressing, at least we can be distracted with Spotify’s artificial intelligence-based innovations. The streaming giant has embraced AI features this year, including a personalised podcast.

Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast is an AI podcast about each user’s 2024 Spotify Wrapped music listening, built with Google’s NotebookLM.

“It demonstrates the potential of AI to enhance personalised experiences,” said Steven Johnson, head of editorial at Google Labs.

Music Week has listened to the podcast and, while it’s not an in-depth experience, it’s certainly a clever add-on to the Wrapped roll-out.

This feature is available in English for eligible free and premium users for a limited time across the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Sweden.

Meanwhile, AI DJ provides commentary about a user’s year alongside the music that soundtracked it. It’s based on the distinctive voice of Spotify head of cultural partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan, who popped up in real life during a Wrapped briefing this week.

The AI DJ commentary is also available in Spanish this year.

Wrapped also features AI Playlist, allowing premium users to create personalised playlists using their Wrapped data.

Users can, of course, share their Wrapped results directly via social media and using the new integration with TikTok.

The top artists and songs on Spotify globally and in the UK are below.





2024 SPOTIFY WRAPPED UK TOP LISTS



UK Most-Streamed Artists:

1 Taylor Swift

2 Drake

3 Kanye West

4 Billie Eilish

5 The Weeknd

6 Eminem

7 Sabrina Carpenter

8 Rihanna

9 Travis Scott

10 Noah Kahan

UK Most-Streamed Songs:

1 Stick Season by Noah Kahan

2 Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

3 Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

4 Too Sweet by Hozier

5 Lose Control by Teddy Swims

6 Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish

7 Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

8 A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

9 Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter

10 Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) by Dasha



UK Most-Streamed Albums:

1 The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology by Taylor Swift

2 Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

3 Stick Season by Noah Kahan

4 Hit Me Hard And Soft by Billie Eilish

5 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

6 Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

7 The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

8 Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

9 Lover by Taylor Swift

10 Eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande



2024 SPOTIFY WRAPPED GLOBAL TOP LISTS





Most-Streamed Artists Globally:

1 Taylor Swift

2 The Weeknd

3 Bad Bunny

4 Drake

5 Billie Eilish

6 Travis Scott

7 Peso Pluma

8 Kanye West

9 Ariana Grande

10 Feid





Most-Streamed Songs Globally:



1 Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

2 Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

3 Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish

4 Gata Only by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj

5 Lose Control by Teddy Swims

6 End of Beginning by Djo

7 Too Sweet by Hozier

8 One Of The Girls (with Jennie, Lily Rose Depp) by The Weeknd

9 Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

10 Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga





Most-Streamed Albums Globally:

1 The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology by Taylor Swift

2 Hit Me Hard And Soft by Billie Eilish

3 Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4 Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

5 Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande

6 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

7 SOS by SZA

8 Lover by Taylor Swift

9 Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone

10 Starboy by The Weeknd





Most Viral Songs Globally:

1 Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

2 Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish

3 Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

4 Lose Control by Teddy Swims

5 Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

6 Too Sweet by Hozier

7 We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) by Ariana Grande

8 End of Beginning by Djo

9 Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

10 Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar