Spotify enters the Roblox metaverse

Spotify has entered Roblox with the launch of Spotify Island.

The streaming giant has joined major labels in the Roblox metaverse with an interactive presence. Spotify is the first streaming brand on the gaming platform.

Spotify Island will enable fans to create new sounds together, hang out in digital spaces and gain access to exclusive merch.

“Roblox users can mingle with artists, complete interactive quests, and unlock exclusive content,” said a statement. “Players can also enjoy an immersive audio experience by creating music and exploring sounds at the virtual beat-maker stations powered by Soundtrap.”

From the main Spotify Island, gamers will be able to connect to themed islands that will come to life throughout the year. These destinations will feature exclusive content, artist interactions and themed ‘mini-quests’.

The first themed experience set to launch this spring is K-Park, which is focused on K-pop and will give fans the chance to interact with Stray Kids and Sunmi.

“Through Spotify Island, we’re creating an easy opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise,” said the statement. “Spotify’s portion of those sales will go directly back to the artists themselves. We’ll work with artists to create more opportunities like this in the months ahead.”