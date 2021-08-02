Spotify expands Noteable platform for songwriters and producers with flagship playlist

Earlier this year Spotify launched Noteable, its new brand and home for songwriters, producers and publishers.

Noteable includes songwriter credits and songwriter pages, Written By playlists, the Created By Women playlist, the on-platform Songwriters Hub, The Game Plan and Songwriter Saturdays video series, Spotify Publishing Analytics and more.

Now the streaming giant is expanding the platform with the launch of Noteable Releases, the first ever flagship playlist on Spotify that will both highlight the collaborative process of making music for artists, as well as create visibility for the artist projects of songwriters and producers. Updating every Friday, the playlist will include releases from songwriters and producers around the world.

Apple Music followed Spotify’s Noteable earlier this year with its Behind The Songs hub.

Accompanying the new Spotify playlist’s launch are Spotify Clips from Jack Antonoff, Zaytoven, Finneas O’Connell, Madi Yanofsky and Autumn Rowe. The format features short videos of the artists putting their personal stamp on the playlist experience and shining a spotlight onto the song creation process.

Finneas O’Connell said: “As a person who has always been curious who played what role behind the scenes on every project I’ve ever listened to and loved, I’m thrilled. Wish this had been around when I was 13, I would have eaten it up!”

UMPG-signed Madi Yanofsky said: “I think it’s great that Spotify is working to highlight songwriters and producers. So much goes into making a record; the stories behind them, the writing and rewriting, and the hours spent building and editing tracks. Music is collaborative and it’s important to celebrate everyone who contributes. I’m glad to see Spotify helping with that!”

Jack Antonoff added: “I think any way that people can start to understand more about how these records are made and what goes into them and the process is thrilling - I always used to dig up any information I could so the more readily available it is is cool.”