Spotify Greenroom launches as global rival to Clubhouse app

The Locker Room live audio conversations app, which Spotify acquired in March, is relaunching as Spotify Greenroom.

Following its development as a major podcasting platform with opportunities for artists, Spotify is now creating a rival to the popular Clubhouse app. Twitter has also launched the Spaces audio app.

Spotify Greenroom is a platform for live audio conversations built for artists and creators to enhance fan relationships.

The app, which includes new branding and a fresh look, allows any user to host or participate in live rooms and has recording capabilities. It can be accessed with a Spotify log-in.

Greenroom will be available for the first time in its new form on iOS and Android devices in 135-plus markets around the world. As the app evolves, additional new programming will be added to the platform, spanning music, culture and entertainment topics, in addition to the sports content for which Locker Room has been known.

“We believe Spotify has an opportunity not only to enable live broadcasts, but to aid discovery, drive consumption, and accelerate growth of the live category overall,” said a Spotify blog post. “Today’s app unveiling is our opportunity to begin laying the foundation for the exciting roster of content and capabilities Spotify has in store in our venture into live audio.”