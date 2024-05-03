Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotify increases some UK subscription prices by £2 per month

May 3rd 2024 at 12:01AM
Spotify is increasing the price of its subscription plans again in the UK – in some cases by £2 a month.

The streaming giant first increased the cost of a Premium Individual plan by £1 last summer to £10.99. It will now go up again by the same amount to £11.99.

It represents a 20% increase over the past year in the cost of an individual subscription to the platform, which was held at £9.99 for many years.

Spotify’s UK prices will also increase by £2 for the Duo plan (£16.99) and the Family plan (£19.99).

However, the price increases (at a time of wider inflationary pressures in the economy) have apparently had no impact on consumers. In Q1, the company reported global premium subscriber growth of 14% year-on-year to 239 million.

 

