Spotify integrates Bandsintown as it ends 13-year partnership with Songkick

Live event discovery platform Bandsintown has partnered with Spotify to boost concert and festival discovery worldwide.

Bandsintown event listings are now directly integrated into Spotify, enabling artists to reach fans while they’re listening and drive stronger sales for live events.

Already used by over half a million musicians, the free Bandsintown For Artists platform gives artists full control of their event listings, providing a more complete and accurate pipeline of data to Spotify.

“Bandsintown is on a mission to help artists get discovered and sell out shows,” said Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown. “With Spotify on board, we are bringing artists and fans closer in a world where every show counts, and every fan matters.”

“Our partnership with Bandsintown reinforces our commitment to help artists connect with and monetise their fanbases,” said Jon Ostrow, associate director, growth & discovery, live events at Spotify. “With more concert listings and data directly sourced from artists, this integration gives artists more control to update their tour schedules on Spotify and ultimately improves the fan experience of discovering and purchasing tickets."

Coinciding with the announcement, Music Week has learned that Spotify has ended its long-running partnership with Songkick, which is part of Warner Music.

"After 13 years, Songkick's partnership with Songkick has come to a mutual end,” said a spokesperson for the major.

Music Week understands that Songkick has not been impacted by Warner Music’s plans for owned and operated media properties, including staffing cuts and the sale of some parts of the business.

Spotify also works with Ticketmaster, Eventbrite and AXS on gig listings. The streaming giant brought in Ticketmaster several years ago, though continued to partner with Songkick for events not listed via Ticketmaster.