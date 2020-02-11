Spotify Kids app rolls out to UK and global markets

The Spotify Kids app has launched in the UK (February 11) and will roll out to global markets. It first launched in Ireland last autumn.

The standalone iOS and Android app is available to Spotify Premium Family subscribers and targeted at children aged three and over. It is free for eligible subscribers and doesn’t feature adverts.

The app includes singalongs, soundtracks and stories. All of the content is handpicked by editors, who ensure it is appropriate for kids. It is not currently compatible with smart speakers.

Alex Norstrom, Spotify’s chief premium business officer, said: “Spotify is committed to giving billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by music and stories and we’re proud that this commitment now includes the next generation of audio listeners. We are excited to be expanding the Spotify Premium Family experience with a dedicated app just for our youngest fans. Spotify Kids is a personalised world bursting with sound, shape and color, where our young listeners can begin a lifelong love of music and stories.“

The launch of Spotify for Kids in the UK includes new artists selected especially for their resonance with UK youngsters, including CBeebies, Little Mix, Rastamouse, George Ezra, Hey Duggee, McFly, Adele, Craig David, Calvin Harris, Spice Girls, Take That and Busted.

The launch coincides with Childnet International’s Safer Internet Day. Spotify’s app has been developed with safety and privacy in mind.

Will Gardner, director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, said: “It’s brilliant to have Spotify’s support to make the internet a safe and encouraging place for young people to learn, find their voice, and explore their identities. For many, music is an essential part of self-discovery so to have a safe space for children to begin this journey is very welcome. Safer Internet Day, organised by the UK Safer Internet Centre, is all about supporting young people to harness the internet for good and we encourage new technologies that help us achieve this.”

