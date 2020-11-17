Spotify launches Christmas subscriber offer

Spotify has launched its Christmas subscriber offer to both new and previous users.

The campaign comes us as the streaming giant ramps up festive streaming activity. Spotify is targeting up to 154 million subscribers this quarter.

Beginning today until December 31, Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible first time subscribers across the individual Premium plan. For those who cancelled and want to return, Spotify is offering three months for £9.99.

To be eligible for the three months for £9.99 offer, subscribers must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before October 17.

Spotify Premium is available in 92 markets globally.