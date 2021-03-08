Spotify launches Equal initiative to support women creators

On International Women’s Day (March 8), Spotify has launched Equal, a new global commitment dedicated to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their contributions.

Spotify Equal will shine a spotlight on women artists and podcast creators locally, regionally and internationally through global partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on and off platform support.

The campaign includes the Equal Hub, with takeovers of flagship Spotify playlists and partner playlists.

The Equal Hub is a dedicated space to highlight women creators and allow fans to seamlessly stream their music and podcasts. It will extend beyond the month of March and is programmed globally.

Over 200 of top Spotify playlists, including Today’s Top Hits, Viva Latino and Modus Mio, will feature women on all of their playlist covers to celebrate and amplify awareness.

Some of Spotify’s non-profit partners, including Girls Make Beats, She’s The Music, Sound Girls, GLAAD, Color of Change, Women in Music and Women’s Audio Mission, will create unique Spotify playlists highlighting artists who are shaping the future of music.

WOMN, a new music and talk show, will feature a diverse group of women creators, influencers and cultural figures who will discuss women-centred content and share their personal reflections on music that inspired them. Episodes released throughout the day on March 8 will feature Celeste, Tokimonsta, Jenny Lorenzo, Spotify’s Dope Labs hosts Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whately, Jazzmyne Robbins, and more.

Spotify will also support women’s voices with a new invite-only Equal board. Made up of 15 organisations from around the world, it will provide each organisation a one-time grant and work together on ways to make the audio industry more equitable for women creators.

The initiative will be amplified by a digital campaign engaging fans by encouraging them to play more women creators. Flex Your Power To Listen will feature data-driven social videos highlighting the breadth of content on Spotify created by women, as well as social share cards empowering fans to share their own personal recommendations of women creators.

In April, Spotify is launching the Equal music programme, fostering equity for women, in 50 countries. It will also continue to build on the success of programs like Sound Up and EQL that provide new opportunities for women creators in audio.

In addition to Equal, Spotify is also honouring International Women’s Day in the UK and Ireland with women-powered playlist collections and takeovers. Spotify’s most popular playlists include Hot Hits UK, Who We Be, Massive Dance Hits, Altar, The Indie List and The Rock List will feature women artists only for the duration of International Women’s Day.

New playlist collections will also be spotlighted on the Spotify homepage throughout Women’s History Month, including Celebrating IWD 2021, a selection of flagship playlists honouring women’s voices; Celebrating British Women, a round-up of playlists and albums from iconic British women such as Adele and Amy Winehouse; and Game Changers in Music, a fresh collection of emerging British & Irish women talent.