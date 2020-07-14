Spotify launches in Russia and 12 other markets in Europe

Spotify has launched in 13 new markets across Europe, including Russia.

The expansion means the streaming service now reaches 92 markets worldwide. Its 13 new countries include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

According to the IFPI, Russia is the 17th biggest streaming market in the world and on pace to be the 10th biggest streaming market by 2030.

“Today’s launch opens the door for nearly 250 million fans to start discovering new music from around the world on Spotify, and for artists in the region to reach the increasingly connected global audience of fans,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify VP, markets and subscriber growth. “Launching in these 13 markets is an important moment in Spotify’s journey, especially as we welcome fans and artists in growing music markets like Russia, where streaming is being widely adopted and where we see a significant opportunity for Spotify.”

The IFPI reports that more than 87% of fans in Russia now access music through streaming, compared to 61% globally and 68% in the US.

As a part of the expansion, Spotify has introduced 200 new playlists featuring artists from across the region, including editorially curated playlists like Hip-Hop Cannon and New Music Friday Russia, and This Is playlists featuring popular Russian artists. Personalised Spotify playlists, informed by the listening habits of individual fans, are also now available in Russian.