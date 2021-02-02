Spotify launches in South Korea, targets K-Pop boost

Spotify has officially launched in South Korea, as the streaming company’s global expansion continues.

Music Week reported the upcoming launch in December and the DSP is now live in South Korea. A press release praised the market as “among the most digitally inclusive in the world” and a “cultural and musical epicentre”.

Spotify debuted its maiden K-Pop playlist in 2014, and the genre’s listening share has since increased by 2,000% on the platform. 120 new playlists have been introduced for the South Korean market, including flagship brands Hot Hits Korea, New Music Friday Korea, Korean Music Rising, Fresh! New Music Korea and more.

Spotify also hosts a K-Pop genre hub and new music platform Radar Korea.

Alex Norström, chief freemium business officer at Spotify, said: “We always want to be where the listeners and artists are, and South Korea is rich in both. This launch presents a massive opportunity for us to not only further our mission of bringing new and quality content to more audiences, but also help local Korean artists tap into Spotify’s 320 million listeners worldwide. We hope to create more opportunities for K-Pop as a genre to further its discovery in new markets around the world.”