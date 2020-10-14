Spotify launches new feature allowing podcasts to include music

Spotify has created a new format allowing music and speech content to be combined.

The new feature will effectively allow podcasters to put music within their shows, while Spotify users can still interact with the music tracks as they would elsewhere on the platform, ie liking them and getting more information.

Rights-holders will be paid for the use of their music.

"We’re beginning to test a new listening experience that brings together music and spoken word content in an easy and elegant package, allowing full songs and talk commentary to live together wrapped up in one show," Spotify explained in a blog.

"Shows using this format are exclusive to Spotify because they rely on Spotify’s music catalogue licences and compensate musicians and songwriters just like any regular stream of a music track on Spotify. Spotify Premium listeners will hear full tracks as part of these shows, and those with the free tier will hear 30-second music previews."

The new shows will have to be made using Spotify's own Anchor platform for podcasting, as explained in the video they have published.

To capitalise on this new feature, the DSP has launched seven new Spotify Original Shows within their Shows With Music hub. The new podcasts which include tracks are:

10 Songs That Made Me

Rock This With Allison Hagendorf

60 Songs That Explain The '90s

Conspiracy Theories: Music Edition

Our Love Song

Halleloo Happy Hour With DJ Shangela

Murder Ballads

Earlier this year Spotify reached 130 million premium subscribers.

By Paul Stokes