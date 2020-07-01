Spotify launches Premium Duo subscription plan

Spotify has launched new subscription plan Spotify Premium Duo, which will roll out in 55 markets globally including the UK.

Billed as a "first of its kind" offer, Premium Duo is for two people living at the same home address and costs £12.99 per month.

Each individual gets their own Premium account under one plan, with no need to share login details, in addition to benefits such as exclusive access to regularly updated playlist Duo Mix.

“Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household,” said Alex Norström, Spotify’s chief freemium business officer. “Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalogue and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all of your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

Upgrading to Premium Duo allows subscribers to keep their existing Premium accounts along with saved music, podcasts, playlists and recommendations.