Spotify launches Radar campaign with Young T & Bugsey

Spotify has announced a list of new acts who will be the focus of their new emerging artists programs Radar.

Spanning 50 markets across the globe via a series of 17 sister programmes, Spotify UK & Ireland have nominated duo Young T & Bugsey as their pick for the new campaign.

Radar support includes full marketing, promotion within Spotify, editorial support and a fan event.

"The support Spotify have shown Young T & Bugsey so far has been amazing, and it's really exciting to see the team offer long-term support through their Radar campaign," said Kilo Jalloh, founder of 2K Management who look after the pair.

Duncan Scott, managing director of Young T & Bugsey's label Black Butter Records, added: "We're thrilled that Young T and Bugsey are part of the first Spotify Radar campaign. It’s great to see their talent getting an even higher level of support at this key moment in their career.”

Look out for an interview with Spotify UK & IE head of music Sulinna Ong for more on the Radar project very soon.

The full list if international Radar artists is as follows:

United States – Alaina Castillo

United Kingdom – Young T & Bugsey

Brazil – Agnes Nunes

Mexico – Silvana Estrada

Argentina – Romeo El Santo

Columbia – Ela Minus

Panama – Boza

Spain – Dora, Aleesha, María José Llergo, Guitarricadelafuente and Paranoid 1966

Australia – Merci, Mercy

France – Lous And The Yakuza, Yuzmv, Phillippine and Hervé

Lebanon & UAE – Hollaphonic x Xriss

South Africa – Elaine

Philippines – SB19 & August Wahh

Indonesia – Mahen & Monica Karina

Austria – Avec and My Ugly Clementine

Germany – Badmómzjay

Netherlands – Rimon and Jeangu Macrooy

Japan (campaign is locally titled Early Noise) – Fujii Kaze, Vaundy and Rina Sawayama

India – Mali, When Chai Met Toast and Taba Chake

