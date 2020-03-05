Spotify names top female artists for International Women's Day

Spotify has revealed a list of top female voices in honour of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Using the hashtags #musicneedswomen and #audioneedswomen, Spotify hopes to emphasise the importance of women to the industry with a global campaign.

A hub titled Women’s History Month is set to go live on the day including all-female tracks and playlists, and all-female cover artwork on playlists from The Rock List to The Pop List.

For one day only their biggest playlists will be curated with female and non-binary artists only including Hot Hits UK, Who We Be, The Indie List, Massive Dance Hits, All New All Now and A Breath of Fresh Éire.

Based on streaming count from January 1 – March 1 2020, the list compiles the top 10 female artists in the world. Topping the list of the biggest female voices is Billie Eilish with over 10.3 billion streams and 60 million monthly listeners.

Following closely behind is Taylor Swift, with Ariana Grande, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, KAROL G and Tones and I also making the top 10.

In the UK, the list stays much the same but sees Beyoncé, Becky Hill and Rihanna in place of Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Tones and I.