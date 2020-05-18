Spotify partners with CALM for Mental Health Awareness Week

Spotify has revealed details of a raft of new content for Mental Health Awareness week.

In partnership with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), Spotify has launched a content hub to house playlists and podcasts from Tinie Tempah, The Receipts and more.

Tinie Tempah is among the artists contributing a ‘story video’ to Spotify’s flagship UK & Ireland rap and hip-hop brand Who We Be. Ray Blk, Ms Banks, Che Lingo and Harry Pinero are also set to take part.

Spotify’s Mental Health Awareness Week Hub will host a range of content including a special edition of The Receipts podcast, its own Wake Up/Wind Down podcast and a bespoke episode of Killing It. Spotify has also launched a Daily Wellness mix of music and podcasting.

Tom Connaughton, UK and Ireland managing director, Spotify, said: “At Spotify we know first hand the power of audio to enhance mood, so it’s no surprise to us that this latest research shows people are looking to music and podcasts to aid their mental wellbeing. Listening has the ability to lift us up, make us laugh, bring our memories to life and help us feel connected with others. Through our partnership with CALM, we hope to help create further awareness about Mental Health Awareness Week and the incredible work CALM continues to do. We hope to play our role in encouraging more people to talk freely and openly about mental health, which has never been more important than it is right now."

Mental health has never been more important than it is right now Tom Connaughton, Spotify

Niall Breslin, host of Wake Up/Wind Down and Irish musician, said: "I am delighted to be working with Spotify and CALM and look forward to helping people start and end their day on our Wake Up/Wind Down podcast throughout Mental Health Awareness Week.”

CALM CEO, Simon Gunning said: “In these uncertain times many people are feeling the impact of lockdown, and needing our helpline services more than ever. However, music and audio can have an incredible effect to calm, unite and connect us, even when we cannot be together. By teaming up with Spotify we hope to provide some light relief and help people take a break from all that's happening, whilst opening up the conversation about mental health and reminding them that we are here should they need us. CALM's free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, seven days a week, providing practical, anonymous and non-judgemental support and advice, whatever you’re going through.”

Spotify has conducted an investigation into the relationship between music and well-being, with 88% of 2,000 respondents saying they use music to improve their mood. Meanwhile, 40% said music and podcasts are helping with the stress of lockdown. The same portion said they share music or podcasts with friends or family to lift their mood.

In an extract from his ‘video story’, Tinie Tempah said: “There’s a lot of people who I know from the area that I’ve grown up in that are trying to make sure that they’re keeping their minds intact. Because it’s not easy. The further down the road you get in life, you can start to lose touch with things. Things can start to make less and less sense. So it’s really important to make sure that you’re keeping close to family, loved ones, people who will tell you about yourself. Make sure that you’re checking in with your loved ones. And make sure that you’re spreading love in this crazy time.”

Spotify launched a Covid-19 relief fund in March.