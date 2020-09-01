Spotify partners with Google on Nest Mini for subscribers

Spotify and Google have partnered on a special offer for UK premium subscribers to claim a Google Nest Mini.

It’s a significant incentive for new and existing subscribers as Spotify aims to consolidate its No.1 position in the UK. Despite Google having its own sister audio streaming company, YouTube Music, it has an established smart speaker partnership with Spotify.

The free offer is available to all new and existing Spotify Premium individual, Family, Duo and Student master account holders in the UK, who can claim a Nest Mini as part of their subscription.

The partnership enables Spotify subscribers to stream songs and playlists on Spotify by speaking to Google Assistant via the second-generation Nest Mini.

Spotify is also planning to roll out new features with Google that make it easier to discover and listen on Nest Mini.

The streaming giant has designed a more seamless set-up experience as part of the bundled offer, with more Google commands coming out soon. The offer is available while supplies last.