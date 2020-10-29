Spotify premium subscribers up to 144 million in Q3

Spotify has reported a 27% year-on-year growth in premium subscribers during Q3. The streaming giant now has 144m paying customers.

The increase in subscribers was at the top end of its guidance range. Growth was strong across all regions, with the added benefit of new launches including in Russia, which is the most successful new market launch to date.

Spotify said it also had a strong performance from the global rollout of the Duo subscription offer. The Google Nest mini promotion in the quarter exceeded forecasts in the UK and Canada.

Total monthly average users (MAUs) grew by 29% year-on-year to 320 million, which was above the top end of the guidance range. There was a strong performance in India and Russia.

“We are particularly encouraged by our MAU strength this quarter, as it supports the long-term health of our customer acquisition funnel and gives us confidence as we continue to expand into new markets,” said Spotify.

Covid-19 continued to impact Spotify, as the streaming giant suggested that summer demand was pulled forward in March and April during the lockdown period.

Global consumption hours surpassed pre-Covid levels during the quarter, and all regions have fully recovered. Consumption trends by platform have returned to normal useage, including in-car listening hours which are now above the pre-Covid peak. However, major territories including Germany and France and now re-introducing lockdown measures.

Spotify said that useage on connected devices inside the home, which saw a spike during lockdown, remain above pre-Covid levels.

Total revenue of €1.975 billion (£1.79bn) grew 14% year-on-year in Q3 or 19% on a constant currency basis. Reported revenue was at the midpoint of the guidance range. Spotify made an operating loss of €224m (£202.6m).

Premium revenue grew 15% year-on-year to €1.79bn (£1.62bn), or 20% in constant currency terms, while ad-supported revenue rebounded, growing 9% year-on-year (or 15% in constant currency terms).

Within premium, average revenue per user (ARPU) of €4.19 in Q3 was down 10% year-on-year (or down 6% in constant currency terms). Product mix accounted for the majority of the ARPU decline, followed by geographic mix. In October, Spotify raised the price of the Family Plan in seven markets (Australia, Belgium, Switzerland, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia) alongside Duo in Colombia.

Ad-Supported revenue of €185m (£167.3m) outperformed the forecast, exhibiting a return to growth following the impact of the global pandemic in Q2.

As of Q3, Spotify had 1.9m podcasts on the platform (up from more than 1.5 million podcasts in Q2). During Q3, 22% of total MAUs engaged with podcast content (up from 21% of MAUs in Q2 2020).

Spotify’s guidance for Q4 is for 150-154m premium subscribers and 340-345m MAUs.

