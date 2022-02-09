Spotify reports post-BRITs streaming surge for Little Simz, Adele, Dave and Sam Fender

Spotify has reported a post-BRITs snapshot of streaming data for winning artists.

The big impact so far has been for Best New Artist winner and performer Little Simz.

Off the back of her medley performance, Little Simz saw an 812% spike for Introvert and a 594% spike for Woman. Overall, Simz saw a 365% spike in streams for her music.

Spotify measured the increase based on UK track streams during a one-hour period after the BRITs on February 8, compared to the same time a week earlier.

Adele, who won three awards, saw a 137% uplift in Spotify streams for I Drink Wine, which she performed at the ceremony.

Dave, who won the genre award for Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap, was joined by Fredo, Meekz, Giggs and Ghetts to close the show with a rendition of In The Fire. The track saw an uplift in streams of 217% on Spotify.

Alternative/Rock winner Sam Fender saw a 79% uplift in streams following his award win and performance of Seventeen Going Under.

Tom Connaughton, managing director, Spotify UK and Ireland, said: “As ever, the BRITs showed the incredible breadth of talent being fostered here in the UK, across every genre of music. Adele said it herself when she said the event is like ‘coming home’ for her. We always love to look at the impact that the artists’ performances, nominations and wins have on their streams, as people head to Spotify to check out their tracks and wider catalogue.”

During the past year, Spotify has supported artists who went on to win BRITs last night.

Becky Hill, Griff, Anne-Marie, Self Esteem and Billie Eilish have all been part of the Equal music programme. The campaign demonstrates Spotify’s commitment to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their global contributions.

Becky Hill has 17.4m monthly listeners, and over 134 million streams for Song of the Year-nominated track Remember with David Guetta.

Griff has also been supported within the Radar initiative for new artists at Spotify, along with Central Cee and Joy Crookes.

In December 2021, Ed Sheeran - winner of the BRITs Songwriter Of The Year award - became the first artist to have three billion streams for a song on Spotify when Shape Of You passed the milestone.

PHOTO: John Marshall/JM Enternational