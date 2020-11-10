Spotify revamps Our Generation playlist, reveals artist takeovers

Spotify has revealed a rebrand of its Our Generation playlist, including plans for artist takeovers from Beabadoobee and more.

The new music-focused playlist is targeted at Gen Z, with the takeovers aimed at creating community for fans. Emerging songwriter Thomas Headon launches a takeover on November 12, Irish act Biig Piig follows on November 19, before Beabadoobee on 26.

Our Generation launched in 2019 with the aim of uncovering new UK and Irish artists across all genres. Spotify has teamed up with music magazine DIY for an interview series that will see each artist explain the tracks they’ve chosen to highlight. The playlist's new cover art was created by Australian illustrator Eliza Williams.

Our ambition is to build a truly engaged community for Our Generation Sulinna Ong, Spotify UK & Ireland

Sulinna Ong, Spotify head of music, UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to have these three amazing artists collaborate with Our Generation, as we continue to expand Spotify’s support for emerging talent. We launched Our Generation in 2019 after we identified a gap for a unique offering of genre-fluid, new music for a digitally native audience. With our latest campaign we are taking it one step further by expanding and enriching the Our Generation brand and offering fans the chance to further explore diverse and culturally influential artists to uncover their new undiscovered favourites via recommendations from some of the playlist’s most popular artists. Our ambition is to build a truly engaged community for Our Generation making it the go-to hub for Gen Z music lovers to discover their new favourite artists.”

Beabadoobee is currently being supported by Spotify’s Radar emerging artist programme. Read an interview with Sulinna Ong here.