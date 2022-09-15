Spotify reveals Ayra Starr as latest Radar Global artist

Spotify has unveiled Nigerian singer Ayra Starr as its latest Radar Global artist.

The Radar programme, which launched in 2020, provides developing artists with support on the platform including marketing and editorial. Previous Radar acts include Pink Pantheress, Griff, Beabadoobee and The Kid Laroi, as well as many more.

Starr, who has 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has also featured as part of the DSP’s Equal campaign as artist of the month and Radar Africa.

Starr will now be featured on the Radar Global playlist as well as release special content on Spotify, including social content and a mini-documentary filmed in her hometown of Cotonou Benin.

“I am really looking forward to being discovered by new people who will find different meanings in my songs,” she said. “You know, different people need different things at different times of their life, and that’s what music does - it helps fans connect on a deeper level. As an artist, it’s such a surreal feeling to know that there are people out there discovering my music and relating to my lyrics. It’s so beautiful. With Radar, I am excited for my music to reach new audiences and to be shared on a global platform.”

Ayra Starr, who is signed to Mavin Records in Nigeria, released the deluxe edition of her 19 & Dangerous album today (September 16). She featured in Music Week last month.

Subscribers can read our interview with Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy.