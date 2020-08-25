Spotify reveals most streamed songs of the summer

Spotify has revealed the biggest songs of the summer in the UK and globally.

The data is based on streams from June 1 to August 15.

Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch emerged triumphant as the biggest song both globally and in the UK. The former UK No.1 has more than 380 million streams during the summer period. It’s one of the most played songs on the RapCaviar playlist.

“I knew Rockstar was going to be a hit while I was creating the record,” said DaBaby. “But to watch the world make it into a global hit is an amazing feeling. God is great!”

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights is the second most-streamed song this summer, with just under 340m streams during the June-August period. It’s followed by Roses - Imanbek Remix by Saint Jhn, which amassed more than 280m streams this summer. The chart-topping UK single was also a popular addition to workout playlists on Spotify.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):

1. Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

3. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Saint Jhn

4. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

5. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

6. Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Powfu, Beabadoobee

7. Rain On Me by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

8. Toosie Slide by Drake

9. Breaking Me by Topic, A7S

10. Dance Monkey by Tones And I

11. Ily (I Love You Baby) by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

12. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

13. Party Girl by StaySolidRocky

14. Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey

15. Break My Heart by Dua Lipa

16. Stuck with U by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

17. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

18. Mamacita by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

19. La Jeepta - Remix by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia

20. The Box by Roddy Ricch

Most streamed songs of the summer UK (based on streams from June 1 - August 15th, 2020):



1. Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. Rain On Me by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

3. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

4. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

5. Breaking Me by A7S and Topic

6. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

7. Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK

8. Rover by S1mba featuring DTG

9. Dinner Guest by AJ Tracey featuring MoStack

10. Secrets by Raye, Regard

11. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek and Saint Jhn

12. Toosie Slide by Drake

13. I Dunno by Stormzy, Tion Wayne, and Dutchavelli

14. Party Girl by StaySolidRocky

15. Don’t Need Love by 220 Kid and Gracey

16. Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Powfu and Beabadoobee

17. Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey

18. Rain by AJ Tracey, Aitch and Tay Keith

19. West Ten by AJ Tracey and Mabel

20. Break My Heart by Dua Lipa