Spotify reveals streaming trends and biggest UK artists of 2020

Spotify’s Wrapped is back to reveal the biggest artists and streaming trends of 2020.

While the pandemic has changed listening habits, streaming volumes have held up.

Spotify has reported an increase in work-from-home themed playlists, which were up by 1,400% based on data collected between April and May 2020. There were also increases in garden-themed playlists (up 430%) and cleaning-themed playlists (up 40%).

The impact of the Black Lives Matter movement resulted in 64 million streams of Spotify’s dedicated playlist.

Podcasts have also grown on Spotify, with more 18-24 year-olds listening for the first time this year.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist globally with more than 8.3 billion streams. He was followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice Wrld and The Weeknd.

The most streamed song of the year was The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (1.6bn streams), although the Canadian artist was shut out at the Grammys. Tones And I’s Dance Monkey was second, followed by Roddy Ricch’s The Box at No.3.

Bad Bunny’s album YHLQMDLG was the most streamed overall, followed by The Weeknd’s After Hours and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. UK artists had a strong showing, with Harry Styles’ Fine Line at No.4 and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia at No.5. Dua Lipa also had the fifth biggest track globally with Don't Start Now.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Top Lists for the UK

Most Streamed Artists in the UK

1. Drake

2. Juice Wrld

3. Eminem

4. Ed Sheeran

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Artists in the UK, from the UK

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Stormzy

3. Dua Lipa

4. Lewis Capaldi

5. Harry Styles

Most Streamed Tracks in UK

1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

2. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek, Saint Jhn

3. Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch) by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

4. The Box by Roddy Ricch

5. Dance Monkey by Tones And I

Most Streamed Albums in UK

1. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, Lewis Capaldi

2. Fine Line, Harry Styles

3. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke

4. After Hours, The Weeknd

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts in the UK

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Sh**ged Married Annoyed

3. Times News Briefing

4. That Peter Crouch Podcast

5. Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Most Popular Podcast Genres in the UK

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. Arts & Entertainment

5. Education

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J Balvin

4. Juice Wrld

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

2. After Hours, The Weeknd

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. Fine Line, Harry Styles

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Tracks Globally

1. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

2. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

3. The Box by Roddy Ricch

4. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek and Saint Jhn

5. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa