Spotify rolls out its AI DJ in UK & Ireland

Spotify is launching its AI DJ feature for users in the UK and Ireland.

DJ is a personalised AI guide that chooses music based on a user’s Spotify plays. The feature will deliver a curated line-up of tracks alongside AI-based commentary around the songs and artists.

DJ originally launched in the US and Canada earlier this year.

The feature is rolling out in beta today (May 16) to Spotify Premium users in the UK and Ireland. As well as having a team of local music experts on the ground, some of DJ’s technology has been developed by Spotify teams in the UK & Ireland.

Since launching in the US and Canada, the data has shown that users adopting DJ spend 25% of their listening time with the feature. More than half of first-time listeners return to listen to DJ the following day.

DJ sorts through the latest music, while looking back at a user’s old favourites to review what they might enjoy. It refreshes constantly based on feedback.

“This is all thanks to the powerful combination of Spotify's personalisation technology, generative AI in the hands of music experts and a dynamic AI voice,” said a statement.

Guided by the knowledge of the global editorial team at Spotify, DJ also shares with fans relevant cultural moments and facts about the artists and songs.

Tom Connaughton, Spotify’s managing director, UK & Ireland, said: “We know that our users love personalised experiences, so we’re confident that DJ will become the next beloved Spotify feature to rediscover old favourites and find something new. It was really important to us that the product felt truly tailor-built for music lovers in the UK and Ireland - for instance, so they’ll be provided with cultural commentary around some of their favourite artists and tracks.

“Users who tune in to use the DJ feature right around launch may hear about how Arlo Parks is releasing her new song at the end of May alongside her first collab with Phoebe Bridgers, or how Jazzy is the first Irish woman to top the Spotify charts there. It’s these touches and details that are really winning DJ users over.”