Spotify rolls out Live Events Feed for personalised gig listings

Spotify has launched its Live Events Feed, a new in-app destination for users to discover all the live events in their local area.

The personalised listings are sourced from ticketing partners, including Ticketmaster, AXS, Dice, Eventbrite, See Tickets, and more.

Alongside the revamped feed, Spotify is launching new places within the app to help fans keep track of upcoming events.

Spotify now plans to further integrate event discovery directly into the app through more advanced search tools and new playlist formats.

“We know how important live events are to creators and to the broader music industry, and how much live has suffered during the pandemic,” said René Volker, senior director of Live Events.

“With shows coming back, and listeners excited to see their favourite artists perform live again, we think this is the perfect time to explore new ways that Spotify can further support the industry.”

“We spent about two years studying the industry, its products, and its users,” said Sam Sheridan, product manager for Live Events Discovery. “One of the key behaviours we see is that fans engage with artists on-platform, but then they leave to search for listings online or to even follow artists on social media for the sole purpose of staying on top of their events.

“We think the Live Events Feed is an opportunity to help close this loop. This helps ease the burden on fans, reduces the competition artists need to contend with to stand out, and creates new efficiencies around marketing.”

Spotify built a new messaging tool to provide fans with personalised recommendations for upcoming live events based on their listening habits. Users have tools to set their notification preferences, and they are being provided with information about our different ticketing partners.

“This, in turn, is helping these partners to find audiences,” said Sheridan.

Spotify is also incorporating show discovery into the fan’s listening habits.

“This means that when our fans are listening to a creator they love and that creator has an upcoming tour date, we’ll be able to show that live event to them, in-app, right while they’re listening,” explained Volker. “With this feature, we hope to make concert discovery much easier and more seamless for fans, making them aware of relevant shows right when they are at their most engaged.”