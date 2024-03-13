Spotify rolls out music videos to 11 markets

Spotify has launched music videos in beta for premium users across 11 markets.

The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out today (March 13) with a limited catalogue, including hits from Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna and Asake.

Videos will be available for users in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya.

“So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to leaning in and becoming a fan,” said Charlie Hellman, vice president and head of music product at Spotify. “They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.”

Music videos are the latest visual addition to the platform. The streaming giant said that its Canvas visuals feature has been shown to drive engagement, with users sharing, saving, or adding songs to playlists at a higher rate.

Premium listeners in the 11 markets can select the ‘switch to video’ toggle via their iOS, Android, desktop or TV device for supported music tracks. The music video will start playing from the beginning within the Now Playing view.

Spotify plans to expand the catalogue of music videos and take the feature to more territories.