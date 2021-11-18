Your site will load in 16 seconds
November 18th 2021 at 3:08PM
Spotify rolls out real-time lyrics feature globally

Spotify is rolling out its popular lyrics feature globally.

Spotify Lyrics is an interactive and shareable real-time experience that is now available to free and premium users globally. The feature was previously in 28 markets.

Spotify partnered with Musixmatch to give users in-app access to the majority of its catalogue. 

On the mobile app, users tap on the Now Playing View on the song and swipe up from the bottom.

Lyrics are available across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles and TV. Supported devices and platforms include Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and XBox One, along with Android TV, FireTV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky and Comcast.

Spotify recently expanded its Noteable platform for songwriters and producers.

