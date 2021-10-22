Your site will load in 16 seconds
October 22nd 2021 at 2:00PM
Spotify's Sulinna Ong heads to LA as global head of editorial

Spotify’s Sulinna Ong has been promoted to global head of editorial, Music Week has confirmed.

She will be based in LA and is set to relocate in 2022.

Ong has been at Spotify for two-and-a-half years. She was promoted soon upon arrival and has served as head of music for the UK and Ireland

Last year, Ong oversaw the launch of Spotify’s Radar programme in the UK, which has supported new acts including Young T & Bugsey, Beabadoobee and Griff, who was selected for global support

Ong is one of several Spotify UK executives to be promoted to global positions. UK MD Tom Connaughton will now be tasked with searching for a new head of music for the UK and Ireland.

Both Tom Connaughton and Sulinna Ong are attending today’s Music Week Women In Music Awards.

Before joining Spotify, Ong was global vice president - artist marketing at Deezer.

 

