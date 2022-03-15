Spotify to sponsor Barcelona with stadium rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou

Spotify is to sponsor FC Barcelona in a huge tie-up between the club and streaming giant.

They have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the main partner of the legendary European club and the official audio streaming partner.

The Spotify logo will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons. Spotify will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season for the next three seasons.

As part of the collaboration, for the very first time in the club’s history, the stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. The long-term agreement for the stadium’s title rights begins in July 2022 and will continue over the redevelopment of the Camp Nou site, as part of the Espai Barca project, which will transform the club’s facilities and environment into a new, integrated Barca entertainment experience open to the city.

Terms have not been disclosed. But the stadium deal alone was reported to be worth as much as 500 million euros.

“The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans,” said a statement.

The agreement is subject to the ratification of the extraordinary delegate members assembly that will take place on April 3, through an electronic voting procedure.

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, said: “We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organisation like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.

“It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barca and have made it a unique club in the world.”

Alex Norstrom, chief freemium business officer, Spotify, said: “We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with FC Barcelona to bring the worlds of music and football together. From July, our collaboration will offer a global stage to artists, players and fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou. We have always used our marketing investment to amplify artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We’re excited to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase.

“Spotify’s mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity, supporting artists to make a living off their art and connecting with fans. We believe this partnership creates many opportunities to deliver on this mission in unique, imaginative, and impactful ways.”

Spotify has recently been rocked by major artists including Neil Young taking music down from Spotify in protest at the airtime given to Covid-19 vaccine sceptics on Joe Rogan’s podcast.





