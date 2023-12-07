Spotify UK & Ireland MD Tom Connaughton exits after six years

Spotify UK & Ireland MD Tom Connaughton has exited the streaming giant.

Connaughton, who announced the move via LinkedIn, has been in charge of the UK business for the past six years.

The departure of the head of the UK business follows the surprise announcement this week by CEO Daniel Ek of a 17% reduction in the DSP’s global staff to reduce costs.

Connaughton moved from Vevo, where he was SVP, creative content & programming in New York, to become Spotify head of artist & label marketing, UK in early 2018. He was soon promoted to MD in the UK & Ireland, where he oversaw rapid growth for Spotify.

“After an amazing six years, my time as managing director of Spotify UK and Ireland has come to an end,” wrote Tom Connaughton. “It’s been a privilege to lead this team, and to be part of a brand that plays such a central role in people’s lives, whether that’s the amazing artists and their teams whose work we love, our friends and colleagues across the industry, and of course the audience who listen along."

He added: “The UK and Ireland is a massive market for Spotify, and the business today is unrecognisable to what it was when I first joined. That’s all been made possible by the incredible people that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside. They all care so deeply about giving a platform to artists and creators, and to providing an amazing user experience for all of us to enjoy.

“The team has achieved so much during my time here, but the thing I’m proudest of is the culture that we’ve fostered. The creativity and talent is unrivalled, and I can’t thank them enough for their commitment and energy.

“Spotify is a great place to be thanks to its people. The work they do matters to so many people, and I can’t wait to see what they achieve next. To my friends and partners in the industry, thank you for putting your trust in the team. And to all the artists and creators that we serve, thank you for enriching lives every single day.”

Connaughton said he would be taking time out to spend with his young family while considering his next move.

In a separate development, Spotify announced that its chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, will be leaving the company on March 31, 2024.

Spotify has launched an external search for his successor. In the interim, Ben Kung, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will take on expanded responsibilities to support the company’s realignment of its financial leadership team.