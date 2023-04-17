Spotify UK promotes Leroy Harris to head of marketing

Leroy Harris has been promoted to Spotify’s head of marketing, UK and Ireland.

Harris joined Spotify in November 2019 as artist marketing lead.

He has since led on projects including album campaigns for AJ Tracey, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, as well as Spotify’s Carnival Sounds hub and RapUK Day 1 Club fan experience, which is nominated at the Music Week Awards.

Posting on LinkedIn, Spotify UK & Ireland MD Tom Connaughton wrote: “Leroy joined Spotify 3.5 years ago as artist marketing lead, and our business has benefited hugely from his energy and creativity in that time…

“We've tasked him with taking our marketing activity to yet another level and, given Leroy previously held roles leading culture marketing for the likes of Red Bull and ASOS, it's clear that we're in very capable hands.”

