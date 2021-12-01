Spotify unveils 2021 Wrapped data - Olivia Rodrigo triumphs on album and track streams

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign.

Alongside the personalised user experience, the streaming giant has revealed the top artists, albums and songs from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million Spotify users worldwide.

With more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally of 2021.

The second most-streamed artist was Taylor Swift, followed by BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber.

The most-streamed song globally of 2021 was Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License with more than 1.1 billion streams this year. Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was in fourth place, behind Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Stay (feat. Justin Bieber) by The Kid Laroi.

The most-streamed album globally of 2021 was Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, followed by Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber's Justice. Rounding out the list of top albums were Ed Sheeran’s = at No.4 and Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No.5.

Olivia Rodrigo also came out on top in the UK for albums and singles.

Drake was the most-streamed UK artist of 2021. The second most-streamed artist in the UK was Taylor Swift, followed by Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Juice Wrld.

Dua Lipa was the UK’s top global streaming artist on Spotify, followed by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, One Direction and Queen.

Spotify has also rolled out its Wrapped creator experience for podcasters and artists. With access to their own individualised Wrapped microsite experience, creators can look closely at all the ways in which their fans listened this year.

Spotify For Artists will provide access to the microsite and share cards, with data including total hours streamed; increases in followers, total listeners, streams, and playlist adds; total number of top listeners; and total number of fans sharing the artist’s profile, albums and songs.

Audio Aura provides a visualisation of an artist’s songs based on the moods, genre, and sounds associated with their music. Throwback Track is a feature that showcases an artist’s top catalogue track that is still going strong.

Spotify is also rolling its new Shopify partnership into Wrapped. Users who are included in an artist’s top fans worldwide will be emailed a link to shop for their merch over the next few weeks.



Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists



Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Stay by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Levitating by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Justice - Justin Bieber

= - Ed Sheeran

Planet Her - Doja Cat

Spotify 2021 Wrapped UK Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists in the UK

Drake

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Juice Wrld

Most Streamed Songs in the UK

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Most Streamed Albums in the UK

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

= - Ed Sheeran

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Planet Her - Doja Cat

Justice - Justin Bieber

Most Streamed UK Artists Globally

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Coldplay

One Direction

Queen