Spotify unveils line-up for first virtual Notting Hill Carnival

Spotify has unveiled the full line-up for the first virtual Notting Hill Carnival.

The streaming service, which is an official partner for the 2020 edition, which is moving entirely online due to the pandemic. It has announced a dedicated microsite at www.spotify.com/carnival, which will be live from August 24 to September 12.

Spotify has enlisted the support of some of the UK’s leading Black creators, including artists such as Koffee, The Marleys and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, to guide fans through some of its most popular playlists dedicated to the event.

Little Mix's Pinnock, who is compiling tunes for Throwback Thursday, said: “My favourite place in the world is Jamaica and I love Carnival because for two days out of the year you arrive in Notting Hill and your soul feels like it could be at home. For me, it’s important because it’s one of the biggest celebrations for Caribbean heritage and Black culture in the UK.”

In addition to the playlist takeovers, Spotify will give fans the chance to explore over 40 of the official Notting Hill Carnival sound systems and on the road DJs.

Sulinna Ong, head of music at Spotify UK and Ireland, said: “Notting Hill Carnival is such an important celebration of Caribbean heritage for communities in London and beyond - enriched in tradition and activism and lived through music and dance.

"While it can’t take place in its usual way, it’s key that the celebration continues – in homes, living rooms and gardens – especially given the current climate. As the UK’s biggest audio platform, it made perfect sense for Spotify to partner with Notting Hill Carnival to bring the party from the streets to online, so that people can enjoy Carnival from home this year.”

Matthew Phillip, executive director of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, added: “We are delighted to have Spotify as an official partner this year. As an organisation, we want to connect with and educate a wider and younger demographic to learn about the culture and history of Notting Hill Carnival.

"Spotify's engagement with the artists and the playlists that they have created is the perfect platform for so many to start that journey of learning and appreciating what an incredibly important event Notting Hill Carnival is. Carnival is loved by so many young people, and that love will be even greater when they understand its legacy and cultural significance."

The site will also host podcast episodes covering everything from Notting Hill Carnival’s history to current issues facing the Black community.