Staccs launches first local artist partnership

Staccs, a premium streaming service for concert video and music documentaries, has announced its first local artist collaboration.

The Swedish tech start-up has teamed up with singer-songwriter Lars Winnerback. The Swedish artist will collaborate with Staccs to offer fans exclusive access to his concert performed in August 2021 at Sodra Teatern, Stockholm.

This new artist deal will see the popular show made available for fans exclusively on Staccs. The platform provides a new commercial opportunity for the music industry.

Having initially booked a tour in 2019 but seeing it cancelled due to the pandemic, Lars Winnerback turned to livestreaming to allow fans globally to enjoy his music. This particular concert saw more than 8,000 fans tuning in across 13 countries and was successful in promoting his EP, Sjal Och Hjarta Del 1.

As well as a seated audience and livestream via the Doors platform, the concert was also broadcast on large screens at selected venues in multiple cities across Sweden.

The licensed deal between Staccs and Lars Winnerbäck will see this legacy content monetised from on-demand availability.

Jonas Sellberg, COO and co-founder of Staccs, said: “This exclusive collaboration with a respected local artist is the natural next step for Staccs with many more milestones to look forward to. Following the success of our first collaboration with Nightwish, we are excited to continue to bridge the relationships between fans and artists. For us at Staccs, we are the place where these relationships are empowered to flourish.”

Having launched last year in the Nordics and Baltic States, Staccs has created a platform which will stream high-quality, premium video and audio content. Details of a UK launch will be revealed later.