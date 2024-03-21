Staccs music channel to launch on Samsung TV Plus in UK

Swedish tech start-up Staccs is launching its FAST (free ad-supported television) channel, Staccs TV, in the UK. It will be available from April 24 on Samsung TV Plus.

Available only in the Nordics until now, Staccs TV is a dedicated music channel with music videos, concert clips, exclusive recordings and more. It will feature curated programming such as live performances, modern country, the best of 2023, iconic music videos, and more.

As well as music videos, Staccs TV will offer new original programmes such as Heavy Metal HeyDaze. Staccs TV will be Staccs’ flagship TV channel on Samsung TV Plus, with plans to add a further three more channels to the platform.

As well as being available in the UK from April, Staccs TV will air in Spain and Italy in June this year.

The expansion into the UK and Europe markets marks a significant milestone for the start-up. It already claims 10% of all FAST views across the Nordic region in any given month.

“With this experience, Staccs has developed a technically advanced FAST channel with innovations such as viewer and advertiser engagement made available, that can now be enjoyed by even more audiences,” said a statement.

Robert Kviby, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are thrilled to bring Staccs TV to music lovers in the UK. We always wanted to bring our unique video services to the UK audience, who live and breathe music like nowhere else. We’ve been building the best technical innovations not available on any FAST channel to date, such as enabling viewer and advertiser engagement. From my 25-plus years in television, FAST channels are changing the way we enjoy TV and with the programming on Staccs TV we’re meeting the growing demand with the very best in music entertainment that will see us become the go-to music television channel.”

We always wanted to bring our unique video services to the UK audience, who live and breathe music like nowhere else Robert Kviby

“At Samsung, we’re focused on providing the best TV experience to our customers,” said Stuart Pearson, UK lead, content acquisition at Samsung TV Plus. “We are pleased to welcome Staccs TV to our Samsung TV Plus FAST platform, and bring their exciting catalogue of music videos and original content to our viewers. Audiences are responding to FAST because of its unique value proposition, offering a broad range of free streaming content including music, right alongside live sports, entertainment, news and more.”

Jonas Thulin, COO of Staccs, added: "FAST channels are adding another dimension and possible revenue stream to the music industry. After working over three decades in the music industry, I have been approached countless times by both artists and managers who have expressed a high demand for an outlet that promotes their visual work to the biggest possible audience, with fair compensation… We’re aiming to bring people closer to the music in the easiest way possible.”

Staccs TV will be available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. The entertainment hub is accessible on select Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.