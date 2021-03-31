Staccs partners on content deals with Believe and DCD Rights including David Bowie, Sabaton & Oasis

Swedish tech start-up Staccs has partnered and agreed content deals with French distributor Believe and DCD Rights, a UK-based distribution company.

The partnerships are in place for the launch of Staccs’ premium streaming on-demand service for filmed music concerts. Set to launch in the Nordics in 2021, Staccs will provide fans the opportunity to relive their favourite concerts, on demand, ad-free and in high quality.

After three years of development, Staccs has created a platform that will stream high-quality, premium video and audio content. It presents a new commercial opportunity for the music industry.

Access to Staccs for fans will be based upon a simple user subscription model, which will be tiered according to options dependent on upgrades to content or sound.

The new partnerships with Believe and DCD Rights means that hundreds of historic concerts and music content will be brought back for fans to rediscover and relive. Material from DCD Rights will include Iron Maiden’s En Vivo! Live At Estadio Nacional, Santiago (2011), David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars (1973), Oasis’ Live at Wembley (2000), and many more.

Believe will offer content from its Nuclear Blast catalogue, such as Sabaton’s Live at Wacken (2015), Nightwish’s Vehicle Of Spirit, Wembley (2015), and Accept’s Restless and Live, Bang Your Head (2015), amongst others.

Staccs’ royalties will be based on a revenue share and user-centric model between the copyright owners, the artists and Staccs.

Jonas Sellberg, co-founder and head of artist relations of Staccs, said: “We’ve created a platform with the music fan in mind. Our platform exists for concertgoers to relive their favourite, legendary moments but also, to engage and discover music through our premium, high-quality streaming service. Not only that, but we believe we’re providing a new commercial opportunity for the music industry in which stored concert material can be repurposed and utilised as part of the overall music ecosystem. Our new content agreements in place are a testament of the commitment shown by the industry in our platform and showcases how this is a new, contemporary way for fans to relive the magic of a live concert - in the comfort of their home.”

Gideon Mountford, head of digital retail of Believe, added: “Teaming up with Staccs means that we can utilise classic video content that can be marketed in a way that hasn’t been done before. Its premium platform is the perfect place to host our archive content which can be enjoyed by fans, wherever and whenever. Gone are the days of producing concert DVDs and this provides the perfect solution which the industry can take advantage of to market classic videos.”

James Anderson, sales manager of DCD Rights, said: “We are delighted to be working with Staccs with their fantastic new platform. DCD has a strong music library that provides essential viewing for every music fan and we look forward to making a variety of live shows available to their subscribers.”

The streaming service will be available for any device and screen size, allowing the fan to watch on the go, in any format, whether it be on a mobile device, or in the comfort of their home synced up to a web browser.

Pricing details will be revealed ahead of launch, which is set for 2021 across the Nordics. Details of a UK launch are still to be confirmed.