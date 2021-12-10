Staccs reveals Finnish metal stars Nightwish as first artist collaboration

Swedish tech start-up Staccs has revealed Finnish symphonic metal stars Nightwish as its first direct artist collaboration.

The premium streaming service for concert video and music documentaries has made a series of content deals in recent months. It recently launched the Staccs Originals production suite.

This latest deal involves the licensing of a series of concerts performed by Nightwish, which will now live exclusively on the Staccs streaming platform for subscribers.

The exclusive collaboration kicks off on December 10 with the launch of An Evening with Nightwish in a Virtual World, which was performed earlier this year. The concert is set in a 3D world and has only ever been streamed once before during a live performance that attracted an audience of 150,000 people.

Following the launch, three more titles by Nightwish will become available to stream on Staccs, including a 2015 Wembley Arena concert film.

Jonas Sellberg, COO and co-founder of Staccs, said: “Staccs was created with a vision to make fantastic live music content available for fans, free of ads, anytime, anywhere. This partnership with Nightwish marks a big moment for us as we take an important step towards working with incredible artists to make high-quality content exclusively available on our platform. Thanks to our user-centric revenue model, our partnerships open up new revenue opportunities for artists, and give fans a way to show their support in enjoying an artists’ content”.

Floor Jansen, lead Singer of Nightwish, said: “We are so happy that this show, that we put so much love and energy into, will now live a long life through the Staccs platform. It’s exciting for us that our loyal fans will have the opportunity to watch our concerts on-demand at their pleasure. We believe that what Staccs has created, allows artists like ourselves to step into the future of music, and deliver great moments for our fans to enjoy again and again”.

Staccs recently launched in the Nordics and Baltic states. Details of a UK launch will be revealed later.