Staccs start-up signs deals with EarMusic and White Light

Swedish tech start-up Staccs has agreed content deals with leading rock label EarMusic and music programming distributor White Light for its new streaming service for concert video.

Launched in the Nordics and the Baltic states earlier this year, Staccs provides fans with the opportunity to relive their favourite concerts, on demand, advert free and in the highest quality possible.

The new agreements with EarMusic and White Light mean that hundreds of archived concerts and music content will become available on the platform.

EarMusic will offer content such as Deep Purple - California Jam 1974, Europe - Live at Sweden Rock, 30th Anniversary Show, Marillion - All One Tonight, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, amongst others. This will be supported with refreshed content from White Light, including Coldplay - Live at Sao Paulo, Tina Turner - Live in Barcelona, Pet Shop Boys - Inner Sanctum Live at Royal Opera House, REM - Road Movie, New Order - Decades, Eric Clapton - Live in San Diego, and more.

Having recently launched, Staccs is building its concert catalogue on the platform, which allows users to stream video and audio content to a premium standard. Access to the platform is based upon a subscription model which is tiered according to options dependent on upgrades to content or sound.

The addition of the new content from EarMusic and White Light complements the deals already in place with Believe and DCD Rights, which provides concerts from Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, David Bowie, Sabaton, among many other artists.

By commercialsing archive digital content, artists and rights holders will benefit from a revenue share model based between the copyright owners, the artists and Staccs.

Anders Tullgren, CEO of Staccs, said: “We are continuously growing our catalogue of incredible content for fans to enjoy and these new deals are a testament to the confidence shown in us by the industry. We are looking forward to working with both EarMusic and White Light in welcoming new concert videos and music documentaries. At Staccs we are establishing the world’s greatest concert catalogue in history that will boast some of the best content that will entertain fans of all types of music.”

Jonas Sellberg, co-founder and COO of Staccs, added: “The reaction to our launch has been tremendous so far and by agreeing new content deals with EarMusic and White Light, we are going to enrich our growing catalogue of content for fans to enjoy. Staccs not only offers the music industry a unique commercial opportunity, but it is becoming the go-to place for fans to relive some of the most magical live concerts in history - which can be enjoyed from the comfort of their own home.”

Max Vaccaro, general manager of EarMusic, said: “We are very happy about the collaboration with Staccs and to be able to offer music fans the opportunity to enjoy these beautiful concerts in the Nordics and Baltic states, through a platform that has been designed to offer the best experience and enjoyment of concert videos possible.”

Louise Brookes, director, sales and acquisitions of White Light, added: “By working with Staccs we will be able to showcase some incredible historic live shows that will be brought to new audiences through the Staccs platform. With Staccs focused on delivering content to the highest standards and building a vast catalogue of music content for all types of fans, we were delighted to supply key music documentaries and concert films to be enjoyed by Staccs’ audience.”

The streaming service is available for any device and screen size. Details of a UK launch will be shared later.

PHOTO: (L-R) Anders Tullgren and Jonas Sellberg