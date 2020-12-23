Staccs start-up to launch premium streaming service for concert video

Swedish tech start-up Staccs is to launch a premium on-demand streaming service for filmed music concerts.

Set to launch in the Nordics in the first quarter of 2021, Staccs offers artists and rights-holders a new revenue stream to market classic video content.

After three years of development, Staccs has created a platform that will stream high-quality, premium video and high-fidelity audio content. The subscription model will be tiered according to options dependent on upgrades to content or sound.

A user-centric model will see Staccs divide each fan’s subscription fee only between the rights holders for the video content they’ve watched, rather than fees being divided up by overall streams on the entire platform.

Staccs will be able to work strategically with artists in sync with campaign cycles.

Jonas Sellberg, co-founder and head of artist relations, said: “We’re delighted to unveil Staccs. Through focusing on adding genuine value both to music fans and the music industry ecosystem, we’ve created a new platform that we’re very proud of and believe will help artists commercially.

“The music industry – artists and rights holders specifically – will all benefit from our model of marketing classic video content that can be repurposed and utilised as part of the overall music ecosystem. Our premium, high-quality streaming service exists for the music fan, providing them with a place to relive their favourite, legendary moments but also, to engage and discover music – during a time when fans are missing live concerts the most.”

Pricing details will be revealed ahead of launch, which is set for the first quarter of 2021 across the Nordics. Plans for a UK launch will be revealed later.