Stephane Rougeot appointed CFO and deputy CEO of Deezer

Deezer has appointed Stephane Rougeot as its new chief financial officer and deputy CEO.

The appointment follows that of Jeronimo Folgueira as CEO six months ago.

Previously, Rougeot has served as CFO of lighting technologies company Signify, and CFO and deputy CEO of digital entertainment technologies company Technicolor.

Jeronimo Folgueira said: “I’m thrilled to have someone as strong and experienced as Stephane in our management team. He is joining us at a time when we are fundamentally transforming all aspects of our business to take a leap forward as one of the leaders of our industry. Stephane has the skills and experience we need to support Deezer in the execution of its strategy and I look forward to partnering with him in this fantastic journey.”

Rougeot has already started in his new position, based in Deezer’s headquarters in Paris.

Founded in 2007, Deezer offers a catalogue of over 70 million tracks as well as live radio, podcasts and audiobooks.