Streaming fix? Deezer calls for labels to embrace 'fairer' model

Andre Paine

Andre Paine
Monday, Jul 27th 2020 at 3:22PM

Deezer’s head of global artist relations, Junior Foster, has called on labels to work with the platform on its user-centric payment system for rights-holders.

A trial of the proposed UCPS system in France was announced almost a year ago, but so far Deezer has been unable to roll out the revamped model.

“There hasn’t been a trial yet,” said Foster. “At this stage we’re still talking to labels about UCPS. The bottom line is, it’s a fairer system – it’s ...

