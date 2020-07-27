Deezer’s head of global artist relations, Junior Foster, has called on labels to work with the platform on its user-centric payment system for rights-holders.

A trial of the proposed UCPS system in France was announced almost a year ago, but so far Deezer has been unable to roll out the revamped model.

“There hasn’t been a trial yet,” said Foster. “At this stage we’re still talking to labels about UCPS. The bottom line is, it’s a fairer system – it’s ...