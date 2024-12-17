Streaming service On Air signs concert video licensing deal with Mercury Studios

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Streaming service On Air has built a catalogue of on-demand live content from stars including Zara Larsson, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Now it’s expanding its offering with a major new deal with UMG’s Mercury Studios, including concert footage from legends The Rolling Stones, Slash, Slipknot, Fall Out Boy and many more…

On Air, which has been building an original library of content in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, has partnered with Mercury Studios to distribute their catalogue of live performances and documentaries.

Fall Out Boy

“On Air provides an exciting opportunity to showcase the breadth of Mercury Studios’ programming, from award-winning documentaries to concerts by iconic artists,” says Rob Gill, senior vice president, global operations, Mercury Studios. “This partnership with On Air will further expand the reach of these remarkable performances.”

Mercury Studios owns over 2,000 hours of concert footage, including performances from Peter Gabriel, Black Sabbath, Toto, and The Who.

We are excited to partner with Mercury to distribute their catalogue and deliver shows to a global audience Jakub Krampl

The deal allows music lovers worldwide to enjoy an extensive range of live entertainment at home.

Jakub Krampl, On Air CEO, explains: “On Air is on a mission to become a premier destination for on-stage entertainment content. We are excited to partner with Mercury to distribute their catalogue and deliver shows to a global audience. We provide a professional, easy, and transparent service to small and large content owners, such as Mercury, to distribute and monetise their catalogue and future shows.”

Slash

This partnership establishes new revenue opportunities for content owners as concert streaming grows. On Air’s infrastructure streamlines the entire streaming process, overcoming obstacles in sharing footage across mainstream channels, with the content distribution ultimately offering exposure and monetisation opportunities on the On Air platform.

With Mercury Studios titles (priced from £8.99) now available through On Air, hundreds more shows will be added to the platform in the coming months.

www.onair.events