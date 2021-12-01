Streaming service Staccs makes key hires and launches Staccs Originals to produce exclusive content

Swedish tech start-up Staccs has revealed key hires to its executive structure and announced the launch of Staccs Originals - a production suite creating exclusive and original content for the premium streaming service.

The platform for concert video and music documentaries has recruited industry talent from Live Nation, Universal Music, FKP Scorpio, United Stage and Epidemic Sound.

Alongside a new structure to the start-up, the latest hires include Kristofer Akesson (pictured), Jonas Thulin, Rickard Nilsson, Kristina Tunkrans Lidehorn, Alviva Stolpe and Sofia Stefanovic.

With strategic plans to scale up the company, the new team will work collaboratively to develop the platform into a global proposition.

Leading the charge on the launch of Staccs Originals is Kristofer Akesson, who joins as head of Staccs Originals. He is best known for his time at Live Nation Sweden as marketing and communications director. Having recently exited tech marketing company Society icon, as COO, Akesson will be tasked with overseeing and leading the brand new production arm of Staccs that is set to deliver exclusive and original content spanning concerts and documentaries, through to new formats of music programming.

Akesson has already set in motion the plans to kick off the new creative production suite. Staccs Originals will begin to produce and release its first original content during the first quarter of 2022. First focusing on high-profile Nordic artists, the creative team will plan for stripped back and exclusive live sessions, as well as recording behind-the-scenes content, interviews, documentaries and much more.

With over 30 years of music industry experience, Jonas Thulin joins Staccs as head of business development & partnership relations. The former Universal Music and United Stage exec will be responsible for securing new partnerships with repertoire owners, labels, artists and more - as well as help to develop Staccs’ brand positioning within the market.

Newly appointed as head of artist relations is Rickard Nilsson. He joins from concert and festival promoter FKP Scorpio. Within his new role at Staccs, Nilsson will develop relationships with talent and be central to the coordination between all stakeholders.

In addition, Kristina Tunkrans Lidehorn will join the exec board in an advisory role. She is a former chief of music at Epidemic Sound, CEO of music publisher, PRDM and general counsel at Swedish TV Network, TV4.

Other key appointments include Alviva Stolpe as CFO, who is leaving her role as CFO at medtech company Coala. She will be responsible for managing all the financial actions of the startup. Sofia Stefanovic joins as PR & marketing coordinator.

Anders Tullgren, CEO of Staccs, said: “These are dream recruitments for us. We realised early on that we shared the same vision of what Staccs can be, and how Staccs Originals, with original productions around concerts and new music TV formats, is something long-awaited by all. There are still large elements of the music industry that are not digitised and therefore not monetised in a way that enables rights holders and artists to generate sufficient revenue from recorded video content - our product fulfils this potential. These strategic hires reflect a game-changing moment for Staccs.”

Kristofer Akesson, head of Staccs Originals, added: “Staccs does what no one else offers – providing an on-demand service for music fans to relive those magical concert moments - during a time where we have seen a focus towards streaming live music, due to the pandemic. There is an opportunity beyond livestreamed concerts and therefore it was an easy decision to join Staccs.

“Fifteen years ago, live music DVDs accounted for 8% of the entire music industry's total physical sales - this is something that no longer exists as a result of digitalisation, however there is still an appetite for this. I will be helping to build original content focused on concerts, documentaries and new formats for all types of music lovers - which will complement the rest of the incredible content on the platform. We are on a mission to build the MTV of the 2020s.”

Kristina Tunkrans Lidehorn, board member at Staccs, said: “As a lawyer in the media and music industry for many years, I have seen both the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation linked to intellectual property rights, and Staccs really represents a big number of unique and new opportunities for rights holders in the music industry. I look forward to contributing my experiences and above all being part of the journey ahead for Staccs.”

Having recently launched in the Nordics and Baltic states, Staccs has created a platform which will stream high-quality, premium video and audio content. Details of a UK launch will be revealed later.