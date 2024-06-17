Styngr and Warner Music partner on Batteries product with curated tracks for Roblox developers

Styngr and Warner Music Group have partnered on music solutions for the video gaming landscape.

The companies have launched a new music product, Batteries, created for the Roblox developer community. These purchasable in-game items power Styngr’s Boombox product, delivering users dynamically curated ad-fee radio stations featuring top artists.

Styngr is launching two classes of Batteries that will be purchasable for time-based listening via Roblox’s digital currency. Single Listening Batteries will provide players with weekly-refreshed radio stations of curated tracks, while Party Batteries will offer the same functionality while also facilitating social listening sessions among up to four players within the same game.

“Through these music-listening offerings, Styngr and Warner Music Group are creating monetised opportunities for artists and songwriters, allowing them to reach new listeners and engage existing fans,” said a statement.

In addition to giving Roblox developers’ the opportunity to earn a share of the revenue generated from Battery sales, Styngr data indicates that music features can significantly improve key user experience and engagement metrics such as session length, frequency and player retention.

Allan Coye, EVP, global head of recorded music business development at WMG, said: "We’re always looking for ways to expand the reach of music and unlock new opportunities for artists and songwriters. Music and gaming make for a natural partnership, and we’re excited to work with Styngr to introduce new music products to fans inside of Roblox."

Alex Tarrand, COO of Styngr, added: "Styngr is the portal for bringing music and gaming together and is at the forefront of transforming how music is experienced across the gaming sector. Our collaboration with Warner Music Group and Roblox combines our strengths to introduce something truly innovative to millions of gamers and music fans worldwide."

Batteries are set to launch across the extensive network of Super League Entertainment today, as well as major Roblox experiences such as Pear Studio’s Paradise RP, Play Pal’s oMega Obb, and Toya’s Miraculous LadyBug.