Superfan app Stationhead launches All-Access Tier

Fan engagement platform Stationhead has launched a new All-Access Tier.

Stationhead is used globally by millions of fans including followers of Billie Eilish, Zayn, BTS, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj and many more.

The social audio platform allows its users to create global stations where they can stream music, enter chats and connect with their community globally.

The new proof-of-fandom tier is rolling out across Stationhead’s 1,000-plus fan communities after a beta test with several major artists. In beta, more than 150,000 users have already unlocked All-Access.

“It’s easy to toss around the idea of superfandom, to say that we need to focus on superfans, but it’s hard to create something that really serves fans and gives them what they want,” said Stationhead founder and CEO Ryan Star. “We’ve done that at Stationhead by focusing on the fun and rewarding side of online events, instead of merely trying to extract value from passionate music lovers. All-Access builds on this and makes fandom feel even more engaging and rewarding, by highlighting the most enthusiastic people in an artists’ community.”

The new All-Access Tier rewards the dedication of fans. As they participate in activity such as streaming and release parties on Stationhead, the data-driven feature identifies top superfans.

After a seven-day streak, fans unlock the All-Access membership tier for 30 days, which can be extended for each consecutive seven-day streak. Once unlocked, these fans gain access to extra perks, including a badge in fans’ profiles. Fans also unlock the ability to create posts in threads for true fans.

Additionally, superfans gain priority placement on guest call-in lists when artists and hosts call people up to speak during a live event. This also gives access to a chat feature during crowded livestreams.

Zayn Malik created a VIP experience for All-Access fans with a live chat during his release party for his new single What I Am.

“In the ocean of online fandom, Stationhead empowers the best fans,” said co-founder and COO Murray Levison. “With All-Access, Stationhead identifies and rewards artists’ super fans and turns fandom into fan armies.”