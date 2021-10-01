SyncVault launches to incentivise influencers and boost artists on YouTube and YouTube Shorts

SyncVault, a music promotion platform which offers influencers the first means to monetise YouTube Shorts, is launching this weekend at Liverpool Sound City.

The service incentivises Shorts influencers and those using YouTube’s main platform to promote new music by rewarding them for featuring tracks in their content.

Tracks are offered with all rights cleared, and influencers paid on a variable CPM rate (per thousand views) for promoting those tracks within a set campaign period.

The platform launched in beta in January and now has over 3,000 verified YouTubers reaching over 37 million subscribers. It offers the first direct monetisation for influencers operating on YouTube Shorts (15 billion daily views), the only other revenue stream being YouTube’s own Shorts Fund for top creators. The TikTok rival arrived in the UK in the summer.

SyncVault CEO Graham Gabie has spent over 30 years in digital rights management and royalty collection for companies including Universal, Sony, and BMG.

Gabie said: “YouTube is the number one site in the world for music discovery, yet artists and labels struggle to formulate an effective YouTube strategy, which is where we come in.”

During the test phase, SyncVaul’s technology has benefited artists such as Draper, Tiggi Hawke and Cedric Gervais x Franklin.

Killing Moon MD Achal Dhillon said: "The SyncVault campaigns contributed to us gaining traction and new opportunities for our artists, such as Draper and Maud as early adopters of the service, and have been extremely helpful in terms of extending the release shelf life and reach. The model works and makes budgeting for a campaign element affordable and the work ethic makes the campaign results and numbers reliable and guaranteed. Would highly recommend this as a viable option for both new and established artists."

YouTube creator Johnny FD added: “As a YouTube content creator, discovering SyncVault has been a blessing. I used to spend hours sorting through old worn-out tracks just to find a usable piece of royalty-free music. Now I simply go to SyncVault, listen to a few new hits, and choose one. My viewers have even thanked me for introducing them to new music and artists.”

SyncVault expects its community to reach over 10,000 by the end of the year.

The company will launch this weekend a showcase at Liverpool Sound City championing a selection of up-and-coming artists using the platform, including Alice Pisano, Voodoos, The Clockworks, Albion, and SyncVault Community competition winner, Danelia. The showcase takes place at the Shipping Forecast on Saturday, October 2.